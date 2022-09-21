William And Harry's Outing After The Queen's Death Was Reportedly More Uncomfortable Than It Looked

Queen Elizabeth II's death has brought the royal family closer than they have been in years, with even defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed back into the fold as they collectively mourn the monarch.

However, there's evidently still a long way to go before things can return to normal, with Meghan and Harry's seating arrangement at the queen's funeral raising eyebrows because the couple was relegated to the second row while virtually everyone else was placed in the first, per Page Six.

Likewise, as The Guardian pointed out, although warring brothers Harry and Prince William appeared together while walking behind the queen's coffin, and again at the memorial service in Westminster Abbey, their body language suggested there's still a gulf between them — quite literally, since they firmly kept their distance at all times.

Sadly, anybody hoping to see a hint of warmth between them would've been disappointed since William and Harry barely looked at each other during the official events. It seems that their public reunion to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle was also fraught because, behind the scenes, everybody was just trying to get through it for Her Majesty's sake.