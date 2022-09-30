Expert Says Meghan Markle May Have Missed A Key Difference Between Celebrity And Royal Life

Meghan Markle did not adjust easily to royal life by anyone's estimation — even her own. As the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut in August, "I was an actress. My entire job was 'Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I'll do it.'"

Meanwhile, Meghan's Cut interview was widely perceived as a disaster, with the duchess likening her marriage to Prince Harry to Nelson Mandela being freed from prison, prompting a harsh rebuttal from his grandson.

Now, Fox News royal contributor Duncan Larcombe is opining that Meghan was never really able to separate her past as a Hollywood star from her new life as a royal. Remember, she gave up acting just prior to marrying Prince Harry in April of 2018, saying she really just viewed the move away from the small screen as a "change" (via People).

From Larcombe's point of view, the Duke of Sussex did not prepare his new bride for what royal life would entail. In fact, he feels the former actress was fed to the wolves, having endured a very different introduction to the world stage than her rumored nemesis, Kate Middleton, who incidentally, reportedly didn't speak to Meghan the entire time she was in the U.K. for the Queen's funeral.