Greg Rikaart Offers Insider's View On What Days Of Our Lives' Move To Peacock Really Means
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when it was announced that the show would be leaving its home on NBC, where it had spent more than 55 years, to stream exclusively on Peacock (via The Hollywood Reporter). The big news was revealed over the summer, and fans were torn about the decision to pull the soap opera from network television. In September, the show transitioned to streaming, and many "Days of Our Lives" stars urged fans to make the move to Peacock with them.
"With a large percentage of the 'Days of Our Lives' audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming," Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told NBC News of the move. On September 9, the soap aired its final episode on NBC. However, it wasn't without some real-life drama as the episode was cut short, and many fans missed the last moments due to breaking news surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Now, soap opera veteran Greg Rikaart is sharing his thoughts on the decision to move "Days" to streaming and the future of network television in general.
Greg Rikaart gets candid about Days of Our Lives' move to Peacock
Actor Greg Rikaart has been pulling double duty as Leo Stark on "Days of Our Lives" and Kevin Fisher on "The Young and the Restless," so he knows a thing or two about the soap opera business. Recently, Rikaart sat down for a YouTube interview with Michael Fairman alongside his co-stars Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady). The actor opened up about the big move that sent "Days" to Peacock, revealing that he believes network television is dying and that the soap's transition to streaming is great news for the show's longevity.
"They could have canceled the show, but I think they see the value of the show, as evidenced by 'Beyond Salem.' It certainly beats the alternative of not being around," Rikaart stated. Later, Flynn and Evans revealed that Peacock has made a large investment in the soap and that they are excited about the show's future. The cast also added that fans will soon see some changes to the sudser as they push the limits with dialogue and steamy scenes thanks to the freedom that streaming gives them.
Only time will tell if "Days" moving to Peacock was a strong move. However, if Rikaart's prediction about network television is correct, the transition may have saved the soap opera.