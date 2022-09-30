Greg Rikaart Offers Insider's View On What Days Of Our Lives' Move To Peacock Really Means

"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when it was announced that the show would be leaving its home on NBC, where it had spent more than 55 years, to stream exclusively on Peacock (via The Hollywood Reporter). The big news was revealed over the summer, and fans were torn about the decision to pull the soap opera from network television. In September, the show transitioned to streaming, and many "Days of Our Lives" stars urged fans to make the move to Peacock with them.

"With a large percentage of the 'Days of Our Lives' audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming," Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told NBC News of the move. On September 9, the soap aired its final episode on NBC. However, it wasn't without some real-life drama as the episode was cut short, and many fans missed the last moments due to breaking news surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Now, soap opera veteran Greg Rikaart is sharing his thoughts on the decision to move "Days" to streaming and the future of network television in general.