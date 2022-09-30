Is The Young And The Restless Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Soap Again?

Mishael Morgan has been a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first debuting in 2013 as Hilary Curtis. Morgan played Hilary until the character was unceremoniously killed off in 2018 after finally marrying the love of her life, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). However, fans of Morgan had a second opportunity to rejoice when she rejoined the cast in the mysterious new role of Amanda Sinclair in 2019. It was eventually revealed that Hilary and Amanda were identical twin sisters. Not only did she have the same face as Hilary, but she also found love with the same man, Devon (via Soaps In Depth). However, Amanda's presence on the show has dwindled in recent years.

At first, Amanda's character was embroiled in a blockbuster storyline involving her biological family. The murder mystery led to the surprising reveal that Hilary and Amanda's grandfather was the person responsible for their father's death. After this storyline came to an abrupt conclusion, Amanda started appearing less and less in Genoa City. She acted as a sounding board for boyfriend Devon and best friend Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), but that's about it. Eventually, viewers noticed Morgan's name disappeared from the show's opening credits, and questions about her status on "The Young and the Restless" emerged (via Soap Hub). Was Amanda still a prominent player on "Y&R," or was Morgan removed from the series?

Thankfully, after months of questions without answers, Morgan has finally spoken out, giving her fans some long overdue answers.