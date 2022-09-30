Kate Middleton's Pearls Mean More Than You Realize

Queen Victoria contributed to Queen Elizabeth II's lifelong affinity for pearls. Author of "The Queen's Jewels" Leslie Field told People that for the birthdays of her daughters and granddaughters, Queen Victoria would give them a pearl, which would be made into a necklace when they turned 18. King George VI did the same for Queen Elizabeth, giving her two pearls each birthday as she grew up.

Pearls have long been associated with royalty. Queen Elizabeth I wore them to symbolize both her purity and power, according to Vanity Fair. Some of Queen Elizabeth I's pearls, which can allegedly be traced back to a gift from Pope Clement VII to Catherine de Medici, are in the Imperial State Crown, made in 1937, per the Royal Collection Trust. This was the crown that was on the queen's coffin during the lying in state.

While Queen Elizabeth II had an extensive personal jewelry collection including a sparkling array of tiaras, rings, brooches, and earrings, the queen was often seen wearing pearls throughout her life, even at home with family and at more casual events. Author of "The Queen's Jewels" Leslie Field told People that the queen wore "pearls every day as her mother and grandmother did before her." It became a part of the trademark look of the queen. Queen Elizabeth II was even reportedly buried with only two pieces of jewelry, one of which was a pair of simple pearl earrings.