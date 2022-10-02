Lauren Boebert's Reason For Running For Congress Is Raising Eyebrows

Lauren Boebert's life is a genuine rags-to-riches story. The daughter of a teen single mom, Boebert herself became pregnant in high school and dropped out in order to work at McDonald's to support her family (via Durango Herald). As her website explains, she "[realized] she could provide better for herself than the government ever could." She went on to a career in the gas industry, and she went on to marry and have three more children. Boebert and her husband at one time owned a restaurant called Shooters Grill, unique for its proud open-carry gun policy.

In 2020, despite having had no political experience, the Colorado mom ran for a seat in the state's third Congressional district. Boebert said in a statement (via Colorado Public Radio), "Colorado deserves a fighter who will stand up for freedom, who believes in America and who is willing to take on all the left-wing lunatics who are trying so hard to ruin our country. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of our country." Sure enough, she won the seat that November, and now Boebert's net worth might surprise you: her $1.7 million bank account is just a wee bit better than a McDonald's paycheck.

Now, Rep. Boebert is back on the campaign trail, hoping to be voted into another term. She's already off to a good start, having won the Republican primary in June (per People). But a comment she made during a recent rally is drawing criticism.