Are Harry And Meghan Upgrading To An Even Bigger And Pricier Estate?

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have settled into a new life in California. "They have a big support network there ... It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," a source told Vanity Fair of the couple's U.S. life.

Harry and Meghan — along with their children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet — currently reside in a £11.2million mansion in Montecito, California. The 18,000 square feet house, which sits on five acres of land, boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a wine cellar, a library, a spa, a gym, an arcade, a movie theater, and a five-car garage, per Hello! Magazine. As Meghan told The Cut, she and Harry instantly fell in love with the home.

"We were looking in this area (Montecito, California) and this house kept popping up online in searches," Meghan explained. "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

But it seems that Harry and Meghan are no longer enamored with the mansion, with sources saying the couple is reportedly interested in buying another estate a few miles away.