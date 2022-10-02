Are Harry And Meghan Upgrading To An Even Bigger And Pricier Estate?
After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have settled into a new life in California. "They have a big support network there ... It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," a source told Vanity Fair of the couple's U.S. life.
Harry and Meghan — along with their children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet — currently reside in a £11.2million mansion in Montecito, California. The 18,000 square feet house, which sits on five acres of land, boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a wine cellar, a library, a spa, a gym, an arcade, a movie theater, and a five-car garage, per Hello! Magazine. As Meghan told The Cut, she and Harry instantly fell in love with the home.
"We were looking in this area (Montecito, California) and this house kept popping up online in searches," Meghan explained. "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."
But it seems that Harry and Meghan are no longer enamored with the mansion, with sources saying the couple is reportedly interested in buying another estate a few miles away.
Harry and Meghan reportedly want to buy an estate in Hope Ranch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly interested in buying a private estate in Hope Ranch. Located in Santa Barbara County, about 10 miles from Montecito, Hope Ranch has only 2,000 residents and "appeals to those who enjoy horses and a laid-back, luxurious lifestyle," according to Randy Solakian Estates Group. Homes in the area range anywhere between $2.3 million to $33.95 million, with a median price of $4.8 million.
According to TMZ, Harry and Meghan are willing to go as high as $22 million to secure their dream home in Hope Ranch. One reason they might want to move out of their Montecito mansion could be the many intruder events they've had on the property. The Daily Mail reported that the security alarm at the duke and duchess' Montecito mansion has been set off six times within the past 14 months, while their young children were also present. As a result, the duke and duchess are said to have hired a new bodyguard, Christopher Sanchez, who is reportedly a former U.S. secret service agent who worked for former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He now works for a security company "that offers tailored security packages to wealthy clients, including business executives and diplomats," according to The Times.