Royals Expert Shares The Fear Palace Staffers Had Over Meghan's Controversial Jewelry

Meghan Markle has courted criticism literally from the moment she stepped into the life of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. (Piers Morgan has grumbled that the actress

"ghosted" him after a date when she met the prince that same night, per Page Six.) Everything from her attitude to her interviews has come up for speculation; not even her choice of accessories has been safe. When Meghan and Harry were first dating, she was reportedly chastised by the palace for wearing a necklace featuring "M" and "H" initials, which The Firm felt was encouraging paparazzi (via Marie Claire). Then of course there was the Duchess of Sussex's famed wedding tiara controversy: She reportedly threw a fit over not being allowed to wear the headpiece she wanted.

Meghan created yet another uproar in 2018 during a royal tour that included a visit to the commonwealth island of Fiji. At a state dinner there, she wore a spectacular pair of chandelier diamond earrings. It soon came out that the accessories had been a wedding gift from Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, who had just been accused of approving the murder of a journalist. According to InStyle, the jewelry was actually given to the queen for her official crown jewel collection, and the monarch simply loaned them out to Meghan for the occasion. Still, the connection was worrisome, and now a new book claims that the palace kept their concerns quiet for one particular reason.