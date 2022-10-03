The Surprising Outfit Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Wear After His COVID Battle

When Donald Trump got COVID back in October of 2020, we were in a very different place as a nation (via History). The first vaccines wouldn't be administered for another two months and the announcement that the leader of the free world had tested positive for the viral illness sent shock waves across the planet (via Mayo Clinic).

Unlike when a fully-vaccinated President Joe Biden recently tested positive for COVID, Trump was sent to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he remained for a few days to be monitored (via CNN).

Days after he tested negative for COVID, the former president resumed his busy schedule of meetings and interviews, noting at one point that he "was in great shape" (via Reuters). But now, according to a new book, apparently the Republican leader felt so great, he wanted to show America by wearing a very interesting outfit.

In Maggie Haberman's new biography about Trump called "Confidence Man" she reveals the controversial conservative's plan, which didn't end up happening — as well as many other jaw-dropping claims, including that he once nearly canned Ivanka and Jared Kushner via Twitter.