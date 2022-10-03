Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
Chad vowed to bring Abby's killer to justice, and there were plenty of suspects throughout the months. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), and Gwen Rizcech (Emily O'Brien), were the main suspects throughout the investigation, per Soap Opera Spy. Finally, Chad put the pieces together and figured out that Clyde Weston (James Read) was the person who killed Abigail, per Soaps in Depth.
After Chad's discovery and bringing Clyde to justice, Chad had a vision of Abigail. Abby told her heartbroken husband that she was happy that he had found her killer and that he could have some closure now (via Soaps Spoilers). She also encouraged him to move on with his life and fall in love again, and judging from the latest "Days of Our Lives" promo, he will take her advice.
Chad and Stephanie share a steamy kiss
The latest "Days of Our Lives" weekly promo, posted to the soap opera's official Twitter, reveals that there's some big drama brewing in Salem. In the clip, Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow) is seen returning home and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) taunts Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about the mystery toxin that is making her, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) sick. However, it's a snippet of Chad DiMera telling Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) that he's ready to try to move on and giving her a passionate kiss that has fans talking. Chad tells Steph that he wants to be with someone that he already knows and likes before leaning in for the smooch, and she doesn't seem to mind the closeness (via Monsters and Critics).
It seems that many fans aren't happy about Chad moving on so quickly, and with Stephanie to boot. "Not Chad and Stephanie kissing? We don't need another Abby, just saying," one viewer tweeted. "Boy, Chad moved on real quick," another commented. "I think Chad's moving too fast," one fan said. "I mean when Abby said you could move on, she didn't mean literally the next day," another wrote. "Way to fast for him to be kissing someone already," stated another.
It seems that fans may not be on board with Chad's new romance just yet. However, the kiss should spark a love triangle between Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), Chad, and Abigail.