Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.

Chad vowed to bring Abby's killer to justice, and there were plenty of suspects throughout the months. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), and Gwen Rizcech (Emily O'Brien), were the main suspects throughout the investigation, per Soap Opera Spy. Finally, Chad put the pieces together and figured out that Clyde Weston (James Read) was the person who killed Abigail, per Soaps in Depth.

After Chad's discovery and bringing Clyde to justice, Chad had a vision of Abigail. Abby told her heartbroken husband that she was happy that he had found her killer and that he could have some closure now (via Soaps Spoilers). She also encouraged him to move on with his life and fall in love again, and judging from the latest "Days of Our Lives" promo, he will take her advice.