It Turns Out Prince Harry Rejected Prince William's Attempts At A Truce - Here's Why

William, Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince Harry have been at odds for well over two years. Many believe that the royals had a falling out after Harry decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family in early 2020, however, according to Vanity Fair, their rift may have started long before then. Although William did serve as the best man in Harry's May 2018 wedding, the two have grown apart in the years since, only coming together for various events for brief periods of time.

For example, Harry traveled to the UK in April 2021 after Prince Philip died. Things did seem a bit awkward for William and Harry during the procession, but the brothers did share a chat on their walk back to Windsor Castle, according to BBC News, and this provided many with hope that the two would be able to work things out. They reunited again at the unveiling of a statue of their mother in July 2021, where they put on a "united front," setting their differences aside for the special occasion, Entertainment Tonight reported.

More recently, the two princes were together at the funeral service for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. However, shortly after the funeral service ended, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were on a plane back to the States, dashing hopes of any deep conversations or forgiveness of past grievances within the family. In a new book, an interesting claim was made about an attempted truce that was allegedly nixed by Harry.