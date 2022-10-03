King Charles Isn't Afraid To Joke About One Of His Most Viral Moments
There are any number of formalities when a new British monarch ascends the throne. One of them, according to the Royal Household at Buckingham Palace, is the Accession Council, held at St. James's Palace. It's a combination of a formal announcement of the passing of the former monarch and the confirmation of the new one followed by the new monarch reading a declaration and vowing to preserve the Church of Scotland. It was in the second part that King Charles III had a bit of an untimely mishap with the pens, the first of a couple mishaps in the week after he became king. Since it was the first Accession Council to ever be filmed, people on social media definitely noticed the pen incident.
When signing the second of the two oversized documents, the pen box was apparently in the way, and the king seemed to impatiently ask for an aide to remove the box, as seen on YouTube. This pen incident on September 10 was followed by another in Northern Ireland on September 13. This time it was messier; when signing a visitor's book at Hillsborough Castle, the pen leaked and as he walked out of the room, he said, "I can't bear this bloody thing ... every stinking time," according to Us Weekly. This time, comedian Trevor Noah weighed in on the king's issues with pens, and on a visit to Scotland, King Charles himself brought up his past pen problems.
King Charles pokes fun at himself over his problems with pens
In a clip posted on Twitter, King Charles III is seen signing a visitor's book in Dunfermline, Scotland, and upon handing the pen to his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, he notes with a smile that "these things are so temperamental." It seems likely a response to his struggles with pens in London and in Northern Ireland, per People. The pen seemed to worked without any issues in Scotland, and King Charles appeared to be taking the past pen gaffes in stride.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are in Scotland to celebrate Dunfermline as Scotland's newest city for their first joint event after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to People. Dunfermline was one of the eight places given city status by Queen Elizabeth for the Platinum Jubilee, and it was specifically chosen by the queen, The Telegraph reported at the time. At a speech for the event, King Charles said, "Now, of course, we gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."