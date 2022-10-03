King Charles Isn't Afraid To Joke About One Of His Most Viral Moments

There are any number of formalities when a new British monarch ascends the throne. One of them, according to the Royal Household at Buckingham Palace, is the Accession Council, held at St. James's Palace. It's a combination of a formal announcement of the passing of the former monarch and the confirmation of the new one followed by the new monarch reading a declaration and vowing to preserve the Church of Scotland. It was in the second part that King Charles III had a bit of an untimely mishap with the pens, the first of a couple mishaps in the week after he became king. Since it was the first Accession Council to ever be filmed, people on social media definitely noticed the pen incident.

When signing the second of the two oversized documents, the pen box was apparently in the way, and the king seemed to impatiently ask for an aide to remove the box, as seen on YouTube. This pen incident on September 10 was followed by another in Northern Ireland on September 13. This time it was messier; when signing a visitor's book at Hillsborough Castle, the pen leaked and as he walked out of the room, he said, "I can't bear this bloody thing ... every stinking time," according to Us Weekly. This time, comedian Trevor Noah weighed in on the king's issues with pens, and on a visit to Scotland, King Charles himself brought up his past pen problems.