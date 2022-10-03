Ethan Plath Is Getting Mixed Reactions For Blatantly Shading Kim

On Instagram, Ethan Plath reposted a meme of his mother Kim Plath with the caption, "Hey Kim how's homeschool going?" Kim's response in the meme is indicated by pictures of her in a kayak paddling away from the shore. Ethan's caption of the post read, "The Internet is something else yet sometimes accurate," along with the crying, laughing emoji.

Some laughed along with Ethan. One wrote, "Omg this is hilarious. Ethan, glad you can have a sense of humor after all you've been through." Another said, "I nearly died from laughter when I saw who posted it!"

Others were perhaps impressed and startled by the not so subtle shade Ethan was throwing. "Woahhh savage" wrote one. One person tagged Olivia Plath and wrote, "Girly you got your man mad at his momma again?"

On the flip side, some commenters thought Ethan was in the wrong. "Keep in mind you will be a parent at some point too...." wrote one. Someone else commented, "It's your mother — you'll regret this post one day. Not nice. Can't wait to see what a perfect parent you'll be." And one person was an Ethan fan overall, but not the post, writing, "You are the best thing on that show. However, [d]on't publicly embarrass your mom. That's not cool."