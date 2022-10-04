Christina Haack Throws Shade At Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Amid Custody Drama

Christina Haack rose to fame as a real estate expert and reality TV personality, but these days she's making headlines for her whirlwind love life. Haack has been an HGTV darling since 2013, starring in "Flip or Flop" alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and in her own series "Christina on the Coast" (per IMDb). But between flipping and selling houses, she's experienced some major setbacks in her personal life. Haack and El Moussa, despite appearing happy on TV, split in 2016 (via Us Weekly). According to House Beautiful, Haack then started dating Ant Anstead before her divorce from her ex was finalized. Mere months later, Haack and Anstead married and later welcomed a son together named Hudson.

But instead of finally finding her happily-ever-after ending, Haack once again decided to end her marriage, officially filing for divorce and joint legal custody in late 2020, according to In Touch Weekly. She has since opened up about divorce, admitting that life after divorce "can be very complicated."

Life seems to only be getting more complicated for the real estate expert amid her ongoing custody battle against Anstead.