Christina Haack Throws Shade At Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Amid Custody Drama
Christina Haack rose to fame as a real estate expert and reality TV personality, but these days she's making headlines for her whirlwind love life. Haack has been an HGTV darling since 2013, starring in "Flip or Flop" alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and in her own series "Christina on the Coast" (per IMDb). But between flipping and selling houses, she's experienced some major setbacks in her personal life. Haack and El Moussa, despite appearing happy on TV, split in 2016 (via Us Weekly). According to House Beautiful, Haack then started dating Ant Anstead before her divorce from her ex was finalized. Mere months later, Haack and Anstead married and later welcomed a son together named Hudson.
But instead of finally finding her happily-ever-after ending, Haack once again decided to end her marriage, officially filing for divorce and joint legal custody in late 2020, according to In Touch Weekly. She has since opened up about divorce, admitting that life after divorce "can be very complicated."
Life seems to only be getting more complicated for the real estate expert amid her ongoing custody battle against Anstead.
Christina Haack made accusations against Ant Anstead
In April 2022, Christina Haack's ex-husband, Ant Anstead, filed for full custody of Hudson, the couple's toddler, according to Us Weekly. The move came just after Haack remarried and moved to a new home with her husband, Josh Hall. In late September, court documents (via Us Weekly) revealed that Anstead was concerned that Haack is exploiting Hudson on social media and in her television projects. He expressed his worries that being in the public eye will impact his son's self-worth and mental health.
Haack, on the other hand, isn't having it. She recently shared her unfiltered thoughts on her ex-husband's claims in a lengthy Instagram post. Alongside a selfie, the HGTV personality wrote, "I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends, and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information." She explained that as a result, she has decided to no longer feature her youngest son in her public posts or TV shows.
Haack finished the caption by accusing her ex of using social media as "a judgment tool" to criticize her parenting capabilities. Some fans have since noticed that Anstead has also shared photos and videos of Hudson as recently as mid-September. One Instagram user commented, "So we're clear, it's okay for you to post Hudson on social media but not for his mom?"