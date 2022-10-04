Joe Biden's Comments About Puerto Ricans Have Twitter Seeing Red

President Joe Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was partially raised, until his family moved to New Castle, Delaware, where our current commander in chief spent the rest of his childhood (via Britannica). According to current data, Scranton is over 71% white, with no households reporting speaking a language other than English. Meanwhile, New Castle's population of just over 5,000 people is made up of 67.5% whites and 1.83% of people who identify as Hispanic. English was the primary language spoken at the homes of all the latest respondents in Biden's hometown to the 2020 U.S. census. This data doesn't reflect a huge shift from when Biden was growing up there.

Despite these facts, the POTUS spoke about his, um, Puerto Rican roots during a visit to the hurricane-ravaged island this week (via NBC News). "I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically," Biden told an audience on Monday. Biden also said at one point, "We have a very, in relative terms, a large Puerto Rican population in Delaware relative to our population" via New York Post.

The Democrat's comments come hot on the heels of First Lady Jill Biden comparing Hispanic people in Texas to breakfast tacos this past July, which landed her in very hot water.

Now it's her husband's turn to face the music on Twitter.