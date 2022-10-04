Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Potential Move Might Stir Up Trouble

Rumors have been swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are searching for a new in home in the exclusive area of Hope Ranch. Located in Santa Barbara County, California, Hope Ranch has only 2,000 residents and "appeals to those who enjoy horses and a laid-back, luxurious lifestyle." Homes in the area range anywhere between $2.3 million to $33.95 million, with a median price of $4.8 million.

The news is surprising given that Meghan just gushed about their current home – an 18,000-square-foot mansion in Montecito, which is about 10 miles from Hope Ranch — in her recent interview with The Cut. "We were looking in this area (Montecito, California) and this house kept popping up online in searches," she explained. "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

However, the property has been plagued with security breaches, including two scary intruder incidents that occurred within weeks of one another. As a result, the duke and duchess reportedly hired a new bodyguard, Christopher Sanchez, a former U.S. Secret Service agent who worked for former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, per The Times.

But, while Harry and Meghan might be excited about their potential move, some residents in Hope Ranch aren't thrilled about the royals moving into their neighborhood.