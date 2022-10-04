How Esme's General Hospital 'Death' Was A 'Blessing' For Avery Pohl

Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) has been a thorn in the sides of several characters on "General Hospital." She was the girlfriend of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), and set fire to Ava Jerome's (Maura West) car as part of Spencer's original plan to break up his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), and Ava. Spencer didn't approve of what she'd done, and their relationship started to strain after that — especially since Spencer was developing feelings for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), per Soaps in Depth.

According to Soap Central, when Nikolas thought Ava had left him for good, he slept with Esme. When the truth about it came out, Ava was devastated and she tore into Nikolas. Esme had also framed Trina for disseminating a revenge porn video of Spencer's friends, and Trina went on trial for it. Esme had been keeping several other things secret and when Ava walked into a room in the Cassadine mansion, she saw Esme trying to hide an envelope. The two women fought over it and the end result was Esme plummeting off of the building's parapet. Her body was never found, so Nikolas and Ava presumed Esme was dead and the two covered it up.

Now it appears that Esme didn't die from the fall, as it's been revealed that Pohl is returning to the role, and she discussed how her time off had served her well.