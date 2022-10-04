How Esme's General Hospital 'Death' Was A 'Blessing' For Avery Pohl
Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) has been a thorn in the sides of several characters on "General Hospital." She was the girlfriend of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), and set fire to Ava Jerome's (Maura West) car as part of Spencer's original plan to break up his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), and Ava. Spencer didn't approve of what she'd done, and their relationship started to strain after that — especially since Spencer was developing feelings for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), per Soaps in Depth.
According to Soap Central, when Nikolas thought Ava had left him for good, he slept with Esme. When the truth about it came out, Ava was devastated and she tore into Nikolas. Esme had also framed Trina for disseminating a revenge porn video of Spencer's friends, and Trina went on trial for it. Esme had been keeping several other things secret and when Ava walked into a room in the Cassadine mansion, she saw Esme trying to hide an envelope. The two women fought over it and the end result was Esme plummeting off of the building's parapet. Her body was never found, so Nikolas and Ava presumed Esme was dead and the two covered it up.
Now it appears that Esme didn't die from the fall, as it's been revealed that Pohl is returning to the role, and she discussed how her time off had served her well.
Avery Pohl discusses her time off from General Hospital
As The Sun reported, most fans didn't believe that Esme was gone for good and now their suspicions have been confirmed.
Actress Avery Pohl spoke with Soap Opera Digest, explaining that "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini revealed to her that her character Esme Prince would be temporarily written off the show and that she would have some time off work.
Pohl made the most of her time away from the "General Hospital" set, using the time to travel to Europe. She said, "Then I went to see family that I hadn't seen since December. I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to do that because I can safely say, never in my life have I had two months off! I tried to make the most of it." She added, "I took acting classes, I saw friends I hadn't seen in awhile. I got to have so many new experiences, so [Esme's presumed death] was a bit of a blessing in disguise."
Now that the evil Esme is back on the canvas, Pohl stated, "...whether you love her or hate her, I think no one can deny that the character definitely stirs the pot and can push storylines in so many different directions."