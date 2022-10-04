Loretta Lynn's Last Instagram Post Feels Especially Heartbreaking Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The heartbreaking death of country music icon Loretta Lynn was announced on the morning of October 4. She was 90 years old. As the singer's family wrote on her official social media accounts, "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning ... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills." Accompanying the announcement was a recent photograph of Lynn smiling and playing her guitar. The beloved "Coal Miner's Daughter" was a "symbol of rural resilience," according to The New York Times, a country star remembered for her humble Kentucky origins and unrivaled determination.

Just two days before her death, the singer captioned her final Instagram post with a biblical verse: "Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed," reads the quote. "But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God. John 3:20-21." In the wake of her passing, this reflective reference seems all the more meaningful.