General Hospital Spoilers Tease News About The Hook That Can Change The Whole Show

"General Hospital" has featured a heart-pounding storyline lately, which has seen significant characters being attacked by a mysterious killer. "The Hook," as the figure is called, has attacked three people, claiming the life of one of them. The first attack occurred at the Quartermaine charity picnic, where Ava Jermone (Maura West) was brutally stabbed from behind with a hook from the boathouse. However, the second attack upped the ante and made "The Hook" a petrifying force. In the alley outside of Charlie's Pub, the attacker went from an "attacker" to a killer, claiming Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) life (via Soaps).

After weeks of authorities — and Port Charles residents — on the hunt for the assailant, the latest victim of the heinous attacks was prominent Port Charles attorney Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). As a survivor of the ambush, Diane can identify the attacker (per Soap Hub). Unlike Brando, Diane didn't die as a result of the stabbing, which is something the mystery individual didn't account for. The idea of Diane potentially revealing who put her in the hospital opens up a majorly important question; who is the mysterious figure wielding a hook and terrorizing the characters of "General Hospital?"

The ideas of who "The Hook" is are endless, but there's one theory, in particular, generating the most chatter. The working theory involves a female villain who is currently presumed dead by everyone on "General Hospital."