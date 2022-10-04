Meghan Markle Recalls Embarassing Childhood Experience In First Podcast Since The Queen's Death

Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had to put much of her life on hold. When Meghan and her husband Prince Harry traveled from their home in California to the Duke of Sussex's native United Kingdom, they originally were planning on spending just a few days in the country, WM Magazine reported. The royals were supposed to spend their trip attending charity functions, but when news broke that Harry's beloved grandmother was on medical supervision, the trip took a turn.

When Queen Elizabeth passed away, Prince Harry rushed to be by her side at her Scotland home, Balmoral Castle, but sadly did not arrive on time (via Bustle). The duke and duchess would choose to stay in the U.K. until the funeral, which Meghan attended clearly showing her emotions about the passing of the queen, though their relationship seemed to have been complicated towards the end of her life.

Since the couple had to postpone their return to the United States following the tragic passing of the family's matriarch, Meghan's career endeavors had to be put on hold. Now, she's back to her podcast and opened up about an embarrassing childhood story.