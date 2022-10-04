What The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Has To Say About His Co-Stars May Surprise You

"The Young and the Restless" has been going 50 years strong with a top tier cast, peak storylines, and powerful one-liners. Though it's gone through many changes over the past few decades, "Y&R" has rightfully earned its No. 1 ranking with the level of commitment the soap opera brings day in and day out, per Soap Opera Network. As they mark their 50th anniversary, they are back with a new logo and opening credits.

Soaps.com dubbed this major milestone a new beginning for the soap. On "Y&R," the endless drama is what keeps fans coming back for more, and the characters that they love to hate are part of that. As Victor Newman, soap legend Eric Braeden commands a room almost effortlessly with his booming voice and sharp demeanor. He's always in control and 10 steps ahead of everyone. Victor's forever war with his son Adam (Mark Grossman) never fails to pull in viewers, but his iconic feud with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is a close second.

Any interaction between Victor and another character, friend, foe or lover, is bound to be gold because of his chemistry with everyone. According to Braeden, that same chemistry exists behind the scenes.