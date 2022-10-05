Inside Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Her Sister Crystal Gayle

Family, friends, and fans are mourning the heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family wrote on Instagram.

Born in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky in 1932 in a coal miner's shack, Lynn grew up singing in church and at local events (per Biography). At the age of 15, she married Oliver Lynn — he bought Lynn her first guitar, which she taught herself to play (via Celebrity Net Worth). She then went on to write and perform hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," and "Fist City," becoming a country music legend who died with a net worth of $65 million.

Lynn wasn't the only one in her family with musical talent. One of eight children, Lynn's younger sister, Crystal Gayle, also had her own successful singing career with hits including "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" and "Talking in Your Sleep," Biography reported. After news of Lynn's passing became public, Gayle shared some family photos and a heartfelt tribute to her sister on Instagram. "The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta."