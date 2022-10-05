Donald Trump Jr.'s Idea For Hurricane Ian Aid Has Twitter Divided

In August, it was announced that the United States was sending Ukraine nearly $3 billion in aid as the nation fights against Russia post-invasion (via Defense.gov). Now, with Florida facing the costliest damage from a hurricane in history, with at least one estimate putting the budget to rebuild what was lost at $28 billion, a tweet shared by the always-divisive former first son is spurring many strong reactions online (via CNN).

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. commented, "How about we get every single Floridian back into their homes and back to normal before we send one more cent to the Ukraine?"

Predictably, the conservative's tweet was quickly met with both support and condemnation.

"I think most of us conservatives (I know I am) are coming from a place of, we have our own problems here in America that we should be taking care of and we aren't," one person who agreed with Trump tweeted.

Of course, many other opinions followed.