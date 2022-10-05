Kate Middleton Wears An Unexpected Fall Color

The Princess of Wales has really been shaking things up lately when it comes to exploring with color. Take the pink power suit Kate Middleton donned in June and paired with matching heels. Or how about the navy version of the same Alexander McQueen jacket and pants that the new princess chose for the perfect occasion just this past week?

Now, seemingly intent on keeping her fans' attention, Kate has selected yet another color to add to her wardrobe that will have legions of admirers ready to copy the look. While stepping out to visit the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity ward, the Princess of Wales donned a hue that will remind you of autumn leaves and pumpkin spice lattes (via InStyle).

The royal's mustard yellow belted dress, which featured prim pleats and a daring v-neck is by Karen Millen according to Glamour. The design's in keeping with what we previously learned about clothes Kate prefers in that her outfits may feature a hidden naughty detail.

Meanwhile, a look back at some of the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall's best looks reveals that perhaps she's had a secret love of the color yellow all along.