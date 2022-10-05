How You Can Listen To The New Daily Young And The Restless Podcast

"The Young and the Restless" has been a staple of daytime television since its debut in 1973. For the last five decades, it's continuously served drama to its viewers, centering itself around business titans like the Newman and Abbott families. The current season is focused around the 50th anniversary of the soap and several blasts from the past are scheduled to return. With so much history behind them, the cast and characters have much to build upon for the future.

With so much fanfare, it sounds like all the actors on the canvas will be getting their moment in the spotlight this season. Peter Bergman, who portrays Jack Abbott, recently commented on the new Abbott family resurgence coinciding with the show's milestone anniversary. Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters, returned to the series after the character was presumed dead for a decade. According to Michael Fairman TV, Trevor St. John's mystery role has finally been revealed as Tucker McCall, the biological father of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). In addition to those actors, former "Y&R" star Michael Graziadei is also set to reprise his role as Daniel Romalotti (via Soap Central).

Aside from the return of various actors, "Y&R" has created another unique way for viewers to enjoy the 50th anniversary as a treat for their loyal and devoted fanbase. It's the perfect opportunity for those wanting to experience the legendary soap in a brand new way.