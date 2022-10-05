How You Can Listen To The New Daily Young And The Restless Podcast
"The Young and the Restless" has been a staple of daytime television since its debut in 1973. For the last five decades, it's continuously served drama to its viewers, centering itself around business titans like the Newman and Abbott families. The current season is focused around the 50th anniversary of the soap and several blasts from the past are scheduled to return. With so much history behind them, the cast and characters have much to build upon for the future.
With so much fanfare, it sounds like all the actors on the canvas will be getting their moment in the spotlight this season. Peter Bergman, who portrays Jack Abbott, recently commented on the new Abbott family resurgence coinciding with the show's milestone anniversary. Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters, returned to the series after the character was presumed dead for a decade. According to Michael Fairman TV, Trevor St. John's mystery role has finally been revealed as Tucker McCall, the biological father of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). In addition to those actors, former "Y&R" star Michael Graziadei is also set to reprise his role as Daniel Romalotti (via Soap Central).
Aside from the return of various actors, "Y&R" has created another unique way for viewers to enjoy the 50th anniversary as a treat for their loyal and devoted fanbase. It's the perfect opportunity for those wanting to experience the legendary soap in a brand new way.
The Young and the Restless showcast gives fans a new way to enjoy the soap
According to Deadline, "The Young and the Restless" recently created an audio-only showcast celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary daytime soap. The debut of the showcast makes "Y&R" the only one of the four major soaps to give their fans access to the program in this fashion. The showcast will go live on weekdays — the same schedule as "Y&R" — and is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Pandora. The showcast will remain on demand for viewers to listen to the episodes at their leisure as many times as they wish.
The showcast is a throwback to the radio-style method that was once the only way to enjoy soap operas. Steve Raizes, EVP of podcasting and audio for Paramount, commented on the launch, saying, "We've seen significant success with this strategy with 'The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'The Daily Show: Ears Edition' and expect similar results with 'The Young and the Restless.'" With four major soaps in existence, it appears as if Paramount is making a calculated effort to keep "Y&R" in the spotlight for fans.
The new showcast premiered on September 30, marking the official start of the 50th anniversary of "The Young and the Restless." While the actual anniversary date isn't until March 2023, the season premiere kicks off a year of festivities, including exciting returns, the showcast, and thrilling new storylines.