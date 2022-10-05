General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart Reveals How Anna And Valentin's Love Scene Came To Be

"General Hospital" duo Valentine Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) spent years giving viewers a "will they or won't they" type of interaction. However, the charismatic spy couple is finally in a relationship, and so far, it's been worth the wait. Even though Valentin has leaned toward the dark side again lately, Anna has remained by his side. In Valentin's defense, he's coming off of some troubling times stemming from the fallout that his daughter with Brook Lynn Quartermain (Amanda Setton) is the child belonging to Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and the deceased Peter August (Wes Ramsey). He also learned that the despicable Victor Cassadine (Charles O'Shaunessy) is his biological father, and he's trying to get Valentine to commit heinous crimes. It's a lot for one man to take in (via Soaps In Depth).

The only thing missing from his relationship with Anna on-screen was a love-making scene, showcasing the pair in the throes of unbridled passion. However, that changed last month when Valentine and Anna finally had a prominent scene featuring them sleeping together. It was a long overdue moment. Per Soaps, it happened partly from the revelation that his father Victor kidnapped Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain), forcing him to do his bidding, including attempting to murder Port Charles' beloved mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis).

Viewers loved the long awaited love scene, and thankfully Stuart is shedding some insight on how the big moment finally came to be.