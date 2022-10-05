The 5 Best Cocktails To Sip In The Fall

Shall we have brunch before pumpkin picking? Of course we shall, and we'll be dining on pumpkin pancakes with maple syrup and an apple cider mimosa on the side. This is certainly one of the more well-known festive fall libations, but just like a regular mimosa at a warm summer brunch, it's a classic for a reason. If you prefer your fall fare of the apple-y variety and would opt for a hot apple cider over a pumpkin spice latte any day, the apple cider mimosa is sure to satisfy precisely what you're seeking.

To make your mimosa more fall-friendly, you'll be swapping out the classic orange juice for your favorite apple cider, via Insanely Good Recipes. Aside from being a versatile treat that is likely to appeal to the masses, this option is incredibly easy to make. All you need is your champagne, apple cider, and just a bit of brandy, via Well Plated by Erin. If you have champagne flutes, now would be the time to pull them out, and if you're feeling extra fancy, this drink can be elevated by giving the glass a rim of cinnamon and sugar. It's also easy to convert this choice into a mocktail: just mix apple cider with non-alcoholic sparkling wine.