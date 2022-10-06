Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).

The Republican has shattered fundraising records — but it's still unclear if he plans to run for the top job in the land in 2024 (via Forbes). To his supporters, however, seeing the Floridian appear so presidential was a thrill, especially considering that some polls tap DeSantis as being the best bet to be a formidable opponent to Biden in the next election cycle — that is, if Biden runs again, which he recently said he "intends" to do (via The Hill).

Whether the Democrat does take up another campaign — or if the party throws its support behind Hillary Clinton instead, whom a top advisor says is likely contemplating a run — DeSantis fans took over Twitter with buzz about his future.