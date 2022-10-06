Jake Lacy And Lio Tipton Talk Peacock's A Friend Of The Family - Exclusive Interview

You both get to work quite closely with Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin in this. What was that like?

Lacy: When you have this material and you're telling this story, there's a very delicate balance of needing to find ways to connect [with fellow actors] outside of this story so as to feel safe and happy with one another, and then also be respectful and thoughtful toward the work and the material itself. I felt that we got so lucky. Colin and Anna are such wonderful talents that could find the exact right balance of how to fully give over and commit to telling this story. Then [they could] also step away, and you could go to dinner together and let it be a separate thing, which feels to me like the only way to do this dance for months on end.



Tipton: When we all got there, there was this sense of, "How do we enjoy ourselves doing this project?" The content is what it is, and we all wanted to be so respectful from the beginning as strangers coming to do such intense work. I think we found a nice balance of how to be able to go between takes and feel our human selves and the comradery. But we had to ease into that because we all had to understand it was okay; it's okay to connect and make good memories, even though the content is heavy.

Are you both fans of the true crime genre in general?

Lacy: It always grabs me, but I don't seek it out. I don't go, "What's the next true crime thing?" I think ["A Friend of the Family"] is easily lumped into that category, maybe. And I hope I'm not speaking of turn for Jan [Broberg] as well, but the thing that drew Nick [Antosca] to this story was the psychological elements, both of manipulation coming from Berchtold, but also the toll that it took on everyone in the community, on Berchtold's family, on the Brobergs.

While it is based on true events, I think someone described it best the other day by saying, there are salacious elements to the story, but the way that Nick has built it is not salacious in the telling of it. That kind of nuance is really important, because often with true crime, it is grotesque and grizzly for the sake of the viewer to be tantalized by it. That's quite the opposite of what the producers and Nick and Jan wanted to do here.

"A Friend of the Family" premieres on Peacock on Thursday, October 6 with the first four episodes. The remaining five episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays through November 10.