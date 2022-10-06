King Charles Reportedly Had A Flattering Nickname For Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a difficult time while they were in Britain mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside the rest of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior positions over two years ago, continue to draw ire from the press and public alike whenever they deign to show their faces across the pond. A former Buckingham Palace staffer even told the Daily Beast that they had some nerve visiting at all.

This was prior to Her Majesty's death, when Meghan and Harry were conducting a whistle-stop tour of the UK and Germany. As the insider argued, "It's a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen." Everything changed when she passed, plunging the family into grief and forcing the Sussexes to rethink their plans and fall into line accordingly, which they duly did.

In fact, there's reason to believe an attempt was made to sort out their ongoing feud, too. Royal commentator Neil Sean revealed on his YouTube channel that Meghan formally reached out to King Charles, by letter, to request a private meeting before she and Harry went home. Although it doesn't look like their chat happened, it was a step in the right direction.

As it turns out, though, Charles was reportedly fond of Meghan from the beginning.