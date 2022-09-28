Insider Claims The Queen Encouraged Meghan Markle To Fix A Fractured Relationship

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has a had a broken relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, since her wedding to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018. Although Thomas was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, those plans were scrapped after it was revealed that Thomas staged paparazzi photos of him preparing for the royal wedding, per the Daily Mail. Once the stunt came to light, Thomas said he would not be attending his daughter's nuptials due to health issues.

In the years since, things have gone from bad to worse between Meghan and Thomas. He has continued to share thoughts about the status of their relationship via the media. And, he notoriously leaked a letter she had penned privately to him to the Daily Mail without her permission (via BuzzFeed). And during Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey after they stepped down from their royal duties, the duchess explained her feelings about how her father has behaved. "I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. So it's hard for me to reconcile that," Meghan said.

Yet while Thomas's actions were an embarrassment to the royal family, one key person may have encouraged Meghan to find forgiveness.