What Sarah Ferguson Secretly Called The Queen

Sarah Ferguson shared a close bond with her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. When the queen passed away, Sarah shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," the former wife of Prince Andrew wrote. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."

Sarah had shared prior that Queen Elizabeth was more of a motherly figure in her life than her own mother. So, it's no surprise that she had an endearing nickname for the monarch. When promoting her new novel, "A Heart for a Compass," Sarah opened up about her bond with Queen Elizabeth (per Hello!). She called her "the boss."

"It's been all my life that I've known the boss and there's no one like her," she shared. "I wouldn't do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that." She added: "When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss and I said, 'You don't need to read it.'" However, the queen did read the book (via Hello!). "I think she was so proud that we did it. And that's just huge for me. She was just very, very special."