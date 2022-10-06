The Jewelry In Queen Elizabeth's Final Portrait Means More Than You Realize

Queen Elizabeth II sat for her first official photo as queen within three weeks of her father's death, according to People. She sat for photographer Dorothy Wilding, who had previously photographed members of the royal family, and the photos were used on postage stamps and as the queen's official portrait at British Embassies worldwide (via Town & Country). In all of the pictures, she wore jewelry that had a connection to her family.

In some of the 59 photos, she's wearing the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, originally a wedding present for the Duchess of York — who would become Queen Mary — in 1893; Queen Mary gifted it to then Princess Elizabeth for her wedding in 1947. Queen Elizabeth wore the tiara often, and it was said to be one of her favorites (per Tatler).

In other photos, the queen's head is bare and she's wearing simple, single pearl earrings — her mother and grandmother both frequently wore pearls — and the South Africa necklace, a diamond necklace she was given on her 21st birthday when she was traveling with her parents in South Africa. Fittingly, the queen's last portrait also featured jewelry with a family connection.