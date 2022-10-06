Why People Are Comparing Jill Biden And Melania Trump's Post-Hurricane Footwear

One of the more difficult aspects of being an American president and first lady is having to address national tragedies and provide stability during a time of stress and sadness. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recently did just that, as they traveled to Puerto Rico and Florida to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The Florida stop on October 5 featured a strange bedfellows moment as the president joined forces with Governor Ron DeSantis. Normally political foes, the two were unusually friendly as they offered praise for each other and pledged support for recovery efforts, per BBC. (The visual of DeSantis in front of the presidential seal had his supporters freaking out and raised hopes of a 2024 White House run.)

But the first lady's choice of outfit stirred up a different storm. Dr. Biden wore a businesslike pantsuit, a white button-down shirt, and a pair of heeled shoes. This didn't escape the attention of right-wing outlets such as The Federalist. The site pointed out that when Former First Lady Melania Trump wore stiletto heels on a visit to a hurricane-damaged area of Texas, she made headlines for appearing elitist. (Trump did change into sneakers once on the plane, per Inside Edition.) By contrast, none of the major news media seemed to have a problem with Dr. Biden's choice of footwear.

This shoe controversy sparked a lively debate on Twitter, with some crying "double standard," and others pointing out differences between the two first ladies.