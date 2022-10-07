Queen Camilla No Longer Has To Do This Around The Royal Family

The loss of Queen Elizabeth II continues to impact the British royal family, and royal watchers are still adjusting to new titles and responsibilities, thanks to changes in the line of succession. Even the way members of the royal family act around each other has been affected, according to Hello!, which notes that his sons and their wives must now adjust how they greet their father, King Charles III, and his wife, queen consort Camilla. Prince William and Prince Harry will bow upon each first meeting with His Majesty and the queen consort while Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are expected to curtsy.

While the royal family's website notes such gestures are not obligatory, it states many people chose to observe them out of tradition and respect. One person who will no longer have to curtsy upon their first meetings with other royal members of her family is queen consort Camilla, although she will continue to curtsy to monarchs from other countries.