Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces A Super Unexpected Move

Since their wedding, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have moved from Arkansas to Texas, and from there to L.A. Now, they're pulling up stakes again, but as their YouTube video clarifies, they're not changing locations. "We're not moving out of California, for those of you who think we are, and [who] were starting to clap and cheer for us," Jinger explains. "But we love California, and so we're staying in California."

The couple and their two young daughters had been renting a house and hadn't been planning to move just yet. But friends of theirs clued them into a property that had just come on the market, and after looking at it, "we knew it was the perfect house for us," Jinger says. In Touch Weekly reveals that they bought the five-bedroom home for $830,000.

Because their rental had come furnished, the move was relatively easy. They boxed up their personal items — including an impressive collection of coffee mugs — and took the rest of their stuff out of storage. Jinger also took one unexpected memento: One of the pieces of black tape that had been set around the living room to mark the location of furniture and lights during the filming of the TLC show "Counting On." As Jeremy put it, "[It's] the end of an era." But with a gorgeous new home in which to make memories, the Vuolos' new era is looking bright.