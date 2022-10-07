King Charles Will Be Decked Out In Shockingly Expensive Jewels For His Coronation

While King Charles III has already been declared king, his coronation won't be until next year. According to Bloomberg, the new monarch is slated to be crowned on June 3, 2023, at a ceremony that will be held in Westminster Abbey.

The number of guests alone makes Charles' coronation drastically different than the late Queen Elizabeth II's. In 1953, when she was crowned queen, there were 8,000 guests from 129 nations who flew all the way to London to bear witness to the event. Today, the church has put a limit of 2,000, making planning much more complicated.

However, it's still expected that Charles will be given the same service as his mother. "For more than 900 years, the coronation of a sovereign has taken place at Westminster Abbey," European royalty expert, Marlene Koenig, told Town & Country. "It is a long service. The Archbishop of Canterbury is the officiant and places a replica of St. Edward's crown from 1689 on the sovereign's head."

King Charles will also likely be decked out in royal jewels during his forthcoming coronation ceremony, many of which are shockingly expensive.