Royal Experts Slam Meghan And Harry's Reported Handling Of Their Netflix Documentary

Earlier this year, reports circulated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's highly lucrative Netflix deal was in danger of being canceled after the celebrity couple failed to live up to expectations. Netflix was reportedly annoyed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's behavior. As the Daily Mail reported at the time, the streaming giant was shocked when Harry did an interview with rival network NBC about his relationship with the queen.

Moreover, they were disappointed to learn cameras weren't allowed in Buckingham Palace to document the Sussexes' visit as they celebrated Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Worse still, as an insider explained, "Harry and Meghan's slate of projects could be in jeopardy as they have announced plans to make shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational." When Harry's grandmother passed, things took another turn.

Per Page Six, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation claimed Meghan and Harry were desperately trying to sand the edges off a planned Netflix docuseries out of concern that they could end up looking even worse in the eyes of the public, who have rallied behind the royal family following their devastating loss.

According to experts, the celebrity couple has no idea what they're doing, and trying to fix things now isn't going to work.