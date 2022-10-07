Ron DeSantis' Latest Claim Has Twitter Divided

Hurricane Ian was a category 4 storm that resulted in the tragic deaths of 123 people in Florida, as well as untold billions of dollars in damage, making it potentially the costliest storm in the history of the Sunshine State (via CNN). With those sobering facts in mind, consider Governor Ron DeSantis' new claim that Ian did not result in enough of a catastrophe as some people had hoped.

That's right — the Republican, whose recent appearance with President Joe Biden got some fans pumped, said in an interview with Florida's Voice that the national "regime" media "wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that that'd be worse for Florida. That's how these people think" (via The Hill). The likely-2024 candidate for president, whose seemingly Nancy Sinatra-inspired footwear recently sent Twitter into a tizzy, went on to claim, "They don't care about the people of this state. They don't care about this community."

DeSantis added that even "storms and destruction" are used to carve out "their" political agenda.

Predictably, Twitter had some thoughts.