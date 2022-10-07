Julie Plec Names The One Fan-Favorite Vampire Academy Character We Won't See In Season 1

All bets were off when Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre introduced Adrian Ivashkov into the "Vampire Academy" series in Episode 6. Given that he doesn't show up until the second book (via E! Online), fans were shook to see their favorite playboy grace the screens in all of his extra glory. With all of the timing shakeups in the first season, it's anyone's guess as to who might show up and what plotlines will unfold — and that's the fun of TV adaptations.

Both showrunners' work on "The Vampire Diaries" franchise has proven that they'll take a story where it wants to go. While we all might think we want an exact copy of our favorite books on-screen, it's much more fun to play around. Yet the changes beg the question: Which other fan-favorite characters might show up on-screen, and how much of the books will we see in the first season?

The List was invited to a roundtable interview with Julie Plec at New York Comic Con, where we asked if everyone's favorite "Bloodlines" alchemist will show up in the first season. We also inquired how much of the first book and its sequels we can expect to play out this season and whether or not Plec is open to getting some "Vampire Diaries" alums on the show.