Julie Plec Teases The Possibility Of This Coveted Vampire Academy Spinoff

The "Vampire Academy" movie and TV show couldn't be more different. The film has its charm with a side of camp, but the whitewashing of characters like Rose Hathaway — who is notably both Scottish and Turkish in the books — leaves much to be desired. Zoey Deutch nailed Rose's personality, but the film certainly had plenty of issues when it came to diversity (via TVLine). Meanwhile, the Peacock show is diverse in all regards, and it's a refreshing take on the world and the horrific class system the main characters try to revolutionize.

We asked Julie Plec if there was anything from the movie that she didn't want to repeat, but she actually avoided watching it at all. "Well, all I know about the movie was that it had been marketed like almost a 'Mean Girls'-esque comedy, and I really resisted that and resented that," she said. "So I never saw the movie for that reason. The movie itself could have been fantastic, and I missed out."

The movie is undoubtedly a fun watch, and it could have honed in on the darker aspects of the world in later installments as the books do, but we're happy to have Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre's dark take that covers the societal issues that matter. Pled noted, "I just knew that the only way to approach this material and be respectful to the source material was that it needed to be taken very seriously and be very grounded because the world is so [widened], but the feelings and the personalities needed to be grounded in reality. So, we just wanted to treat every character with integrity."

