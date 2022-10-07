Which Big Brother Stars Are About To Make A Bold And Beautiful Appearance?

Winning "Big Brother" is an accomplishment that doesn't come easy. However, there are plenty of advantages to being named the final houseguest standing on the CBS reality series. Not only does the winner earn a large cash sum, but there are also opportunities that go along with it. One of the advantages of being a "Big Brother" fan favorite is getting the chance to appear on the network's soap opera, "The Bold and The Beautiful," per CBS.

During Season 23, contestant Xavier Prather, who was known as "X" by his fellow housemates, made history when he and the five other Black cast members formed an alliance named The Cookout in order to ensure that they were the final six and that "Big Brother" would crown it's first ever Black winner (via Entertainment Weekly). Later Prather appeared on "The Bold and The Beautiful" like so many other former "Big Brother" winners of the past.

During Season 24 of "Big Brother," the show made history again when Taylor Hale won, making her the first Black woman to reign victorious on the reality television series. "It was very rewarding to me to carry the trauma, the harm, and the hurt that a lot of [Black] women had to experience and go through it myself and still come out victorious because we deserve to see ourselves as victors in the game," Hale said of her historic win (via Heavy). Now that Season 24 has wrapped, some cast members are keeping with tradition and will try their hand at acting on a soap opera.