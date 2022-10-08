Donald Trump's Truth Social App Still Faces A Major Hurdle

Still in its infancy, Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is seriously turning heads. The platform shares many structural similarities to Twitter, which the former president was permanently banned from following the January 6 insurrection. In a statement, Twitter outlined its reasoning for kicking Trump off its site. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said at the time.

That didn't stop Trump from finding ways to address his fans and followers. Trump launched Truth Social, his own social media platform, in February 2022. "Get Ready! Your favorite president will see you soon," he wrote in his inaugural post. By April, the app had around two million users, according to Forbes.

Although Trump's Truth Social has welcomed a plethora of users — albeit slim in comparison to its rival, Twitter, which had about 290 million users this summer, per Statista – the former president's fledging app has another major battle ahead before being fully available to potential users.