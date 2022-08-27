Donald Trump's Truth Social Platform Is In Some Seriously Hot Water

After being booted off of Twitter indefinitely following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, former president Donald Trump did what we'd expect and launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, in February of this year (via NPR and Mashable). His very first post said, "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!"

With his son Donald Trump Jr. acting as his mouthpiece on Twitter, and angering plenty of people in the process, the controversial GOP leader continued to build Truth Social's following. As Newsweek reported in April, the app was downloaded 1.4 million times in the months following its launch. Meanwhile, it was also a top download in the Apple store (via Forbes). Statista reports that the platform supports about 2 million active users who are mostly college-educated, Millennial men.

Truth Social is not exactly Twitter, clearly. But is this an apples-to-apples comparison?