Princess Anne Was Just Spotted Wearing The Queen's Most Treasured Piece Of Jewelry

With the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, many people have wondered what will happen to the royal's extensive — and expensive — personal jewelry collection. The only two pieces Elizabeth was expected to be buried wearing was her wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings, per Metro UK. But as the Daily Mail noted, the late monarch owned about 300 pieces herself, including 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, and 98 brooches. When she wasn't wearing a particular piece, her jewelry was stored in the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

Now that Queen Elizabeth is gone, it has been reported that Camilla, queen consort, and Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, will likely inherit the bulk of Elizabeth's collection. As editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail, the queen likely designated who should get which piece long before her passing at the age of 96. "I imagine Her late Majesty's personal jewelry will be given to various members of her family," she said, adding that Camilla "will need a large collection to support her constitutional role."

Of course, there are other female members of the royal family who would also be in the running to receive some pieces, including her daughter, Princess Anne. And it appears that she has inherited a necklace that held a very special place in Elizabeth's heart.