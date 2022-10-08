Princess Anne Was Just Spotted Wearing The Queen's Most Treasured Piece Of Jewelry
With the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, many people have wondered what will happen to the royal's extensive — and expensive — personal jewelry collection. The only two pieces Elizabeth was expected to be buried wearing was her wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings, per Metro UK. But as the Daily Mail noted, the late monarch owned about 300 pieces herself, including 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, and 98 brooches. When she wasn't wearing a particular piece, her jewelry was stored in the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
Now that Queen Elizabeth is gone, it has been reported that Camilla, queen consort, and Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, will likely inherit the bulk of Elizabeth's collection. As editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail, the queen likely designated who should get which piece long before her passing at the age of 96. "I imagine Her late Majesty's personal jewelry will be given to various members of her family," she said, adding that Camilla "will need a large collection to support her constitutional role."
Of course, there are other female members of the royal family who would also be in the running to receive some pieces, including her daughter, Princess Anne. And it appears that she has inherited a necklace that held a very special place in Elizabeth's heart.
Princess Anne inherited a necklace given to the queen by her father
Princess Anne inherited an important piece of jewelry after the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Anne surprised everyone with a trip to New York, where she was spotted at the English Speaking Union wearing the late monarch's three-strand pearl necklace, per Hello! Magazine. The necklace undoubtedly has special meaning, as it was a gift that Elizabeth received from her father — and Anne's grandfather — King George VI.
"Elizabeth loved the three-strand pearl necklace so much that she had an identical one made," explained jeweler David Douglas. "In 1953, a third three-strand pearl necklace joined her collection. It was a gift from Emir of Qatar and the only difference among the three was that this version sported a diamond clasp."
Anne isn't the only one who has donned the queen's pearls since her passing. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has honored the late monarch by wearing her jewelry during the mourning services. She wore one of Elizabeth's three-strand pearl necklaces to a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace — later, during the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Kate wore a brooch previously owned by Queen Elizabeth. The late monarch wore the brooch in question on a visit to Seoul in 1999 (per The Court Jeweler), and Kate adorned the jewelry piece with drop pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, per People.