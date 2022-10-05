You'll Never Believe Where Princess Anne Was Just Spotted

The New York City Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, welcoming her aboard the Staten Island Ferry on October 4. According to Long Island Live, the princess took the journey in the ferry's pilothouse, where she was able to watch a FDNY fire boat put on a "magnificent water display" before the ferry docked. The New York Post adds that Anne was snuck on and off the boat, though the ferry was followed closely by NYPD patrol boats.

The visit to Staten Island was the reason Princess Anne was in the area to begin with. Long Island Live reports the National Lighthouse Museum's executive director, Linda Dianto, wrote Buckingham Palace back in 2017, asking if Anne would chair the museum's fundraising campaign. The campaign's aim is to continue conservation projects and expand the existing museum, per Express.

Anne's visit — almost 65 years to the day Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the princess's parents, visited the area — included attending an unveiling of a miniature of Needles Lighthouse, a lighthouse located in the Isle of Wight. She also addressed the small group gathered for a luncheon where she discussed how lighthouses help educate people about "the importance of maritime in all of its formats."

Anne added, "It's not just about trade, but the impact of what we do to the sea and how we can look after it better, and the way in which it affects our lives."