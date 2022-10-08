Kanye West Has A Lot To Say About Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

In an October 7 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Kanye West slammed former presidential adviser Jared Kushner for apparently keeping Donald Trump from reaching his highest political potential. West, ever the controversial figure, spoke on a variety of topics, including defending his "White Lives Matter" shirt and touching on his tumultuous relationship with Kim Kardashian.

But his switch in opinion regarding Kushner caught many by surprise. The two had once been fairly close acquaintances, with People reporting that they both met privately at the White House during Trump's presidency. But that chummy bond has apparently since faded.

"These guys might have been really been holding Trump back and being very much a handler right then," West told Carlson, referring to Kushner and his brother. "They loved to look at me or look at Trump like we're so crazy and they are businessmen," West went on. The musician alleged that the Kushner brothers were scheming "to make money" during their time in the White House, citing business deals made in the Middle East where Kushner had $2 billion worth of investments from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.