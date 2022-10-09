Royal Expert Gives Unfiltered Opinion On Prince Harry's 'Needy' Relationship With Meghan Markle

Since they announced their engagement in November 2017, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been under scrutiny. It only intensified when the couple decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, with the British media blaming Meghan for the decision and their subsequent move to the United States. However, sources revealed that Harry had been unhappy with his life as a royal before he even met his wife.

In fact, Valentine Low, the author of a new book about the royal family that paints Meghan Markle in a very unflattering light, has shared that a source told him it was Prince Harry who wanted to escape the prison of palace life, and that the duchess extended "the greatest kindness anyone could do to him" by helping to "take him out of the Royal Family," (via Express). The insider revealed that Harry was "just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years of his working life," adding, "We knew he was unhappy, but we didn't really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution."

But with Harry leaving his life — and family — behind in the U.K., another royal source told Page Six that the duke "clings" to his wife "like a needy man, like a life raft."