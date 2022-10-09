What The Young And The Restless Newcomer Trevor St. John Really Thinks Of Co-Star Eric Braeden
Soap vet Trevor St. John recently explained how he ended up back in the soap world after a rather long hiatus. The actor, who was best known for his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live," has joined the cast of "The Young and the Restless" as the new Tucker McCall. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, St. John admitted that he didn't think he would find himself back on daytime television at this point of his career. He explained to the publication, "It's a completely different animal than film and prime-time. It's even vastly different than the other multi-camera genre, the sitcom. The volume of material and pace of shooting really makes it feel like a tightrope walk in a windstorm."
And while St. John says that the cast and crew of "The Young and the Restless" have been very accommodating since his arrival, he did have some interesting things to say about one of the soap's stars, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman). In fact, St. John was very straightforward on his opinion about the legendary soap actor.
Trevor St. John admits that Eric Braeden is as real as it gets
In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Trevor St. John admitted that when it comes to Eric Braeden, he is as real as it gets — both on screen and off. When asked about his experience working with the actor, he said, "Eric was great. He's strikes me as a man who knows exactly who he is and has no qualms about it. That's the kind of person I like to be around — totally genuine and authentically themselves. I hope we get to work together often."
Interestingly enough, Braeden admitted that he didn't know who St. John was before he joined "The Young and the Restless," despite his extensive daytime television resume. When one Twitter user said, "I bet @EBraeden is excited to work alongside @trevorstjohn. Can't wait to see that," Braeden promptly replied with, "Who is that?" When another Twitter user clarified who he was, Braeden added, "Oh good! Sorry, I honestly did not know! And he is coming to our show? I shall welcome him!" Moving forward we have a feeling that Braeden will definitely be paying attention to St. John, and not just while in Genoa City.