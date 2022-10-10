What Days Of Our Lives Fans Really Think Of Alex, Allie, And Chanel's Latest 'Scandalous' Move

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching the interesting dynamic among Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), and Chanel DuPree (Precious Way) for weeks now. Chanel and Alex particularly seem to have a connection and have been friendly and flirty since their first meeting.

Later, Chanel brought her girlfriend, Allie, to meet Alex for an unusual double date, and things got a bit heated when he turned on the charm and let the two women know that he would be interested in getting intimate with them (via Soap Opera Spy). Although Alex promised that he didn't want to disrupt their relationship, he did suggest that the three of them have some fun together. However, Chanel and Allie turned down his proposal.

Then, Alex turned his attention to Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) and claimed that she was the woman of his dreams. However, Stephanie didn't quite feel the same. She told Alex that she wanted to keep their relationship professional, although there did appear to be sparks between the two. Later, Alex was crushed when he saw Stephanie kissing Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Now, it appears that Alex may try to forget Stephanie by getting involved with Chanel and Allie (via Daily Soap Dish). Recently, Allie suggested that she and Chanel take Alex up on his original offer, but that could prove to be a big mistake for the couple.